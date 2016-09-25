‘Cats take fourth at Saint Martin’s

The Chico State men's golf team practices for an upcoming invitational at the Butte Creek Country Club. Photo credit: Allisun Coote





Filed under Golf, Sports

The Chico State men’s golf team opened up their season at the Saint Martin’s Invitational and tied for fourth.

Chico State remains tied with Cal State Monterey Bay with a stroke total of 15-over par 299. The ‘Cats are seven strokes behind the tournament leader British Columbia.

The ‘Cats refused to back down from the field in spite of the heavy rain and wind that greeted them. Junior Colby Dean led Chico State with his career-best 68 stroke round. Dean placed second in the tournament, with an overall stroke total of minus-three.

The ‘Cats had three athletes tie for 33rd after the first round, Sophomore Kelly Sullivan, Senior Cole Chavez, and Junior TJ Kathrineberg all shot 6-over par 77. The ‘Cats fifth member, sophomore Serge Kiriluk tied for 57th by shooting 8-over par 79.

The gusting winds and precipitation ended the golfers day early and temporarily delayed the second round until the second day of the tournament.

Chico State returns to the green on Sept. 24, to improve on their fourth place standing.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @Gabesports3 on Twitter.