Green leads men’s golf to first win

The Chico State men's golf team watches their teammate tee off during a Wildcat tournament. Photo courtesy of TL Brown





The Chico State men’s golf team succeeded their fourth place position in the Saint Martin’s Invitational to open their season by placing first.

The team shot a stroke total of 576 and improved on their first round scores by 22 strokes collectively. Second place Cal State Monterey Bay remained six strokes behind the ‘Cats after previously tying them for fourth in the first round.

Junior Colby Dean led the team in the first round and continued his performance through the second to record a career-best 68 stroke finish and a second place finish on the leader board.

Along with Dean, the ‘Cats had two more golfers in the top ten, with first-year Kelly Sullivan and junior TJ Katherineberg both placing ninth with a stroke total of 3-over 145. Sullivan earned his career-best 68 on the last day of the tournament.

Senior Cole Chavez remained close behind his teammates, finishing 11th with a 4-over 146 stroke total in the tournament.

Sophomore Serge Kiriluk pulled up the rear for the ‘Cats by shooting 16-over 158 to tie for 66th place.

Chico State returns to the green on Sept. 26 at the Western Washington Viking Invitational in Bellingham, Washington.

