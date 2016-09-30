Former athletes inspire the present

Corey Silverstrom dribbles the ball past two defenders. Photo credit: Jordan Olesen





Eleven athletes from five different decades were honored at the Chico State Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 24, with eight sports earning a new inductee.

The Hall of Fame began in 1985 and has served as a milestone athletes at Chico State. There are only three requirements athletes have to meet to be inducted, consisting of them playing two years at the school, ending their collegiate career as a Wildcat, and having their final season at Chico State be at least 10 years prior to their induction.

The admission fee to see the veteran athletes of Chico State walk the stage was $45. Despite the cost of the event, the BMU auditorium was filled with current and former athletes, who rapidly sought to honor the inductees.

Chico State sports information director Luke Reid is on the board hosts the event. Reid said the funds from the program are meant to cover the basic fees and expenses, and the excess is put into a scholarship fund for Chico State athletes.

“We set up a $2,500 scholarship for the athletes at Chico that look on their way to being in the Hall of Fame someday. The excess funds from the event that we make are put into that,” Reid said.

The event honored athletes of the past, but also showed current Wildcat’s how far they’d have to go to be named part of the Hall of Fame. Junior guard Corey Silverstrom has plenty of time to make his mark on the court but was already planning his arrival into the exclusive membership.

“If I want to be in the Hall of Fame, I just need to keep getting better. If I keep working and doing my job, then I know that it could happen,” Silverstrom said.

Junior forward Isaiah Ellis also attended the event and felt inspired by talking with the Wildcats of the past.

“Hopefully that will be me one day, it’s something that I’m looking forward too. Being around alumni and the athletes from the past and present was really incredible,” Ellis said.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.