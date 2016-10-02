Women’s soccer team can’t break the streak

First-year forward Abbie Jones battles for the ball as first-year goalkeeper Caylin Stanley rushes to assist.





The women’s soccer team faced the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos on Oct. 2, on the ‘Cats home field and lost 1-2.

The loss brings the ‘Cats overall record to 4-6-1, and their conference record to 0-6. Chico State has lost six consecutive games since starting their conference matches but had a four-game win streak during their preseason.

The ‘Cats struck first in the game off a penalty kick by senior forward Pooja Patel at the seven-minute mark. Despite being the ‘Cats lead scorer last year, Patel had not previously scored this season.

Chico State struggled to capitalize on their offensive momentum in the first half and took rapid shots that were unsuccessful. Cal Poly Pomona remained focused on defense with three saves in the first half.

The Broncos dominated the offense of the second half, with 11 shots and four shots on goal. Cal Poly Pomona struggled to break through the Wildcat defense, but found success with just nine minutes remaining in the second half and tied the game at one.

The team’s scrambled to make use of the overtime period of play, with Chico State focusing on gaining possession of the ball. Cal Poly Pomona showed a strong defensive effort and was able to shut down the ‘Cats offensive tactics.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, The Broncos scored off a throw-in pass to the edge of the goalie box. The Wildcats failed to clear the goal, and let the winning goal slip through their defense, and into the upper corner of the net.

Chico State returns to the field on Oct. 7 against Cal State L.A., on the ‘Cats home field.

