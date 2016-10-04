Woman bathes in front yard with a hose

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Chico Police Department:

Call Type: Suspicious Subject



Thursday 6:40 a.m., 311 West East Ave.

A subject was walking along East Avenue rattling door handles. The reporting party caught the subject in the act of breaking his car’s window, but the reporting party’s boyfriend chased him off.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 9:59 a.m., 1016 West Sacramento Ave.

The reporting party kicked a shoplifter out of Safeway. He ran off and then the reporting party saw the suspect again. The suspect entered the laundromat, shoplifted again and yelled, “You can’t catch me,” and fled.

Call Type: Trespassing

Thursday, 10:27 a.m., 1129 Broadway St.

A disheveled, wandering female stumbled into the reporting party’s backyard. She is now in front of the yard, bathing herself with reporting party’s water hose. She fled after her shower.

Call Type: Refusing to Leave

Thursday, 12:01 p.m., 905 Sycamore St.

The reporting party saw her ex-boyfriend slash her tires with a razor blade. The ex-boyfriend is now standing in front of the reporting party’s house and refuses to leave because he believes she hacked into his Facebook. He will only leave if the reporting party talks to him. The reporting party is safe in her home and said she will call if anything changes.

Call Type: Harassment



Thursday, 12:47 p.m., 134 Secluded Oaks

The reporting party believes her ex-boyfriend is making several “catfish” profiles and using photographs of her. Previously an issue with ongoing harassment with her ex-boyfriend. The reporting party is asking for help.

Katia Berg can be reached at [email protected] or @katiaboli on Twitter.