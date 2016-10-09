Men’s soccer suffers at home

An increased effort on offense couldn’t help the Chico State men’s soccer team as they fell 0-1 to the Cal State L.A. Golden Eagles Oct. 7 on the ‘Cats home field.

Neither team was able to score in the first half because of the strong defense. The Wildcats took five shots in the half compared to four by Cal State L.A.

The ‘Cats were unable to take advantage of the four corner kicks they had in the first half or the two extra possessions they earned from offsides calls.

The Golden Eagles took the lead in the second half off a goal from 10 yards outside of the goalkeeper box in the 54th minute.

Chico State increased their offensive effort in the with 11 shots in the half and had additional five corner kicks. Although the ‘Cats shot the ball well, they couldn’t overcome the Cal State L.A. defense and lost 0-1.

The Golden Eagles made five saves in the game and took only six shots. Chico State struggled despite taking 16 shots in the game, as they made just two saves.

The ‘Cats return to the field on Oct. 9 against Cal State Dominguez Hills on Chico State’s home field.

