Cross Country succeeds in San Diego

The Chico State men's cross country team practices on their home track before an invitational. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Cross Country, Sports



The Chico State cross country team had a dominant performance Oct. 8 at the Triton Invitational with both men’s and women’s finishing in the top three.

Men’s cross country

The men’s team had five of the top 10 runners cross the finish line, and had a commanding first place win. Junior Connor Fisher finished second for the ‘Cats and third in the tournament.

Senior Aaron Mora was the last Wildcat to crack the top five with a fifth-place finish. Senior Kyle Medina and sophomore Arturo Arevalo finished within a minute of Mora and earned a sixth and seventh place.

Chico State has won three consecutive tournaments this season and has relied on Reyes to lead the team in each event.

Women’s cross country

The women’s team placed second in the invitational with a score of 60 trailing six points behind Point Loma. The team had five of the top 20 runners in the tournament.



Senior Sadie Gastelum finished in second with a time of 21:56:45 to lead the Wildcats. Gastelum was the only one to crack the top 10 on the team.

First-year runner, Nora Pizzella finished 11th in the invitational and first-year Kayden Carpenter finished 15th.

Junior Hannah Dorman and first-year Desiree Jones were the last ‘Cats to crack the top 20 by finishing in 17th and 19th place.

Chico State returns to the track Oct. 22 at the CCAA Championships in Ontario, CA.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.