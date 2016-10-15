City Council forum at Great Debate

The Great Debate, an annual event for communication students, will have a forum for Chico City Council candidates on Oct. 21 at noon at the City Council Chamber.

“Being in Chico for a majority of the year each year, students are impacted by the City Council decisions in their day-to-day lives, but often do not know who the individuals are on City Council,” said Director of Speech and Debate Sue Peterson. “So, this gives them a chance to get to know those candidates and have a better idea of how the City decision making impacts them.”

Each candidate will give a prepared statement and then students will be able to submit questions.

City council candidates in attendance will include Jon Scott, Randall Stone, Mercedes Macias, Karl Ory and Lisa Duarte. Incumbent city council members Sean Morgan, Tami Ritter and Ann Schwab will also participate in the forum.

“It is important for students to come so they can have a better understanding of the important topics that our future city council members will face and how they plan to deal with those topics,” said Jolene Moore a student intern for speech and debate.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.