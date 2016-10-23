Women’s soccer team misses CCAA tournament

Sophomore defender Korie Bozart dribbles the ball during a Chico State home game. Photo credit: Makayla Hopkins





The Chico State women’s soccer team tied Sonoma State Oct. 21 and lost their chance at a postseason.

The team has a 3-7-1 record and sits at ninth place in its conference. The Wildcats needed a win in their final two games to have a chance at placing sixth and moving on to the CCAA tournament.

Although the team will not be extending its season beyond the conference matchup, it did manage to find success with only one loss in its last five games.

Sonoma State currently holds second place in the conference with an 8-1-1 record but was unable to win on the ‘Cats home field. The Seawolves held a four-game win streak coming into the game and had the chance to tie UC San Diego.

The game was tied by Chico State’s senior defender Katie Brown who scored her first goal of the season at the 22-minute mark. Brown was able to score after stealing the ball and becoming free downfield, where the goal was unguarded.

The team faced difficulty in the beginning of their conference season and suffered a six-game losing streak, but was able to improve their play at the end of the year.

The ’Cats returns to the field Oct. 23 in their final game of the season.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.