Women's soccer team ends season successfully

The women's soccer team takes to the field in their final game of the season. Photo credit: Aubrie Coley





Soccer, Sports

The Chico State women’s soccer team had its best performance of the season Oct. 23 against Humboldt State but had its success come too late.

The team did not qualify for a postseason, as they placed eighth in the California Collegiate Athletic Association with 13 points and a 4-7-1 record. To clinch the postseason, the Wildcats needed to rank sixth in their conference but were two points away.

Despite having an undefeated preseason, the team lost six consecutive games at the beginning of its conference. The six-game losing streak plummetted the Wildcats to the bottom of their league and gave them only six additional games to compete for a postseason.

Although the team missed its chance of competing in the CCAA Tournament, it still posted a successful record for the second half of its season with only one loss out of six games.

The team acknowledged the end of its season and celebrated with a 5-1 victory, the most successful game of the conference for the team.

The ’Cats will lose three of their seniors in the next season but had a younger team this year. With time to allow the first-year players to earn experience, the team will continue into the next season with the possibility of clinching a top-six spot in the CCAA.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.