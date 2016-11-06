‘Cats pour buckets on firestorm in Arizona

Sophomore guard Nate Ambrosini prepares to take a jump shot during a Wildcats scrimmage.





The Chico State men’s basketball team was evenly matched by Arizona Christian University Nov. 4 but managed to come away with a narrow win.

The teams both shot 44 percent in the game, going 22-50. The game was primarily decided by the three-point battle and the points at the charity stripe.

Chico State won from behind the arc as it shot 33 percent and sank eight throughout the game, while Arizona Christian made only five. The additional points that Chico State picked up from behind the perimeter led it to the 75-72 victory.

Sophomore guard Nate Ambrosini led the team from outside, by sinking three. Ambrosini also had a pair of points come from the free-throw line and ended with 11 points in the game.

Both teams earned 23 points from the free throw line, but Chico State had fewer attempts with only 31 in the game. Sophomore forward Marvin Timothy was the leader from the free-throw line, by sinking nine of 12 attempts.

Although the teams were evenly matched, Chico State led for a majority of the game by as much as 10. There were five lead changes and eight ties in the game, as both teams were able to convert on the fast break and off of turnovers.

Chico State has only one remaining exhibition game this season against University of Arizona Nov. 6.

Key Players

Rob Duncan



17 Points

5 Rebounds

1 Steal

Jalen McFerren

12 Points

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

Corey SIlverstrom

12 Points

5 Rebounds

