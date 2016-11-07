Women’s basketball team outscored by the Broncos





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The women’s basketball team was unable to overcome the offense of the Santa Clara Broncos in their second exhibition game Nov. 5 but did prove the efficiency of its bench players.

Of the 68 points that Chico State scored, 35 came from off the bench and had a high percentage from the free throw line, with 89 percent.

Sophomore forward McKena Barker led the charge for the Wildcats on offense by scoring 17 points and snagging six rebounds in her time on the court. Senior guard Michelle Townsend also had a strong performance with 14 points, two rebounds and an assist.

The problems that plagued the team in the game were the turnovers and low shooting percentage. Chico State had 20 turnovers compared to its opponents 16, which gave away valuable possessions.

The team’s shooting average was 15 percent less than Santa Clara, with 38 percent for the night. Although the Wildcats were consistent in their three-point attempts and were able to make 11 steals in the game, a lack of shooting contributed to their loss.

Chico State will begin playing in the CCAA and Pac West Challenge on Nov. 11, signaling the end of its exhibition matches. The team will begin its conference play on Dec. 1 against UC San Diego.

Key Players:



Michelle Townsend

14 Points

2 Rebounds

1 Assist

McKena Barker

17 Points

6 Rebounds

2 Assists

Natalie Valenzuela

9 Points

3 Rebounds

3 Assists

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.