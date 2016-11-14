Student found dead in apartment

Jack Callaway, a first-year 17-year-old student, was found dead Nov. 4 at his off-campus apartment, according to a campuswide email

Callaway was found after his family contacted Chico police to check on him. The cause of death is still being determined.

Callaway was enrolled at Chico State as a media arts, design and technology major and graduated earlier this year from Leigh High School. He was born on Nov. 20, 1998, and was from Campbell, California.

A memorial service will be held at noon Nov. 20 at Davenport Beaches. For more information to those interested in attending Callaway’s ceremony may contact his sister, Lauren Callaway at 408-515-6410.

