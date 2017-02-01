Lake Oroville levels spike

Lake Oroville levels spike through the month of January.

Lake Oroville has experienced some of its highest water levels through the month of January.

“Storms have impacted levels dramatically, we are already releasing water through dams” Tim Sharkey, Project Development Manager, said.

Last month, the lake rose over 74 feet and has reached a total of 854 feet, with capacity of 900 feet.

“We experienced higher than expected rainfalls this year,” said Sharkey.

The dramatic increase in these past few months is due to heavy rain flow.

“The lake is still rising… it is always going to be drained and allocated to agriculture,” said Sharkey.

