Chico gets weird at 1078 art show

Lucia Lujan, Graphic Design major at Butte College posing with her Medusa piece at the Keep Chico Weird art show. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

The 1078 Gallery in downtown Chico was the venue for this year’s Keep Chico Weird art show.

This show had art pieces ranging from realism to surrealism, jello sculptures to clay and ceramics. A lot of the work didn’t seem weird at all. There were a lot of pieces that spoke a million words with their imagery. People came to the show by the tens, by 7 p.m. the venue was packed to the point most people with a camera couldn’t get a clean shot.

Many people at the show stated that this was one of the biggest turnouts they had seen at the 1078 gallery. To keep the weird vibe going the El Rey Theatre hosted the annual “Keep Chico Weird” talent show Jan. 28.

Lucia Lujan, Graphic Design major at Butte College posing with her Medusa piece at the Keep Chico Weird art show. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Some cool sculpted creatures that kind of greeted guests as they entered the venue. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues A creepy piece made of edible components was a star attraction at the show as many people wondered what exactly it was. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Lucia Lujan's Medusa piece up close. A mixed media piece that is Picasso like. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Franky, checking out the 3-d piece that featured The Hulk. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues There were all types of different mediums used in this art show, dresses and accessories added a touch of fancy to the show. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues The 1078 Gallery was packed for the Annual Keep Chico Weird art show. There were locals, artists, students, and a news crew for this awesome event. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Liza Khan and Joseph Perez, local art enthusiasts, enjoyed the art show as the get ready to be a part of the talent show this weekend at the El Rey Theater. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Ian Everrat, with a grin on his face said,

"I am a weirdo artist myself." Ian draws, paints, sculpts, and does metal work in his free time to feed his creative needs. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues David Singletary does a Trump take on a traditional tattoo style with this series. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Another cool batch of sculptures that greeted guests as they walked into the venue. This piece reminded me of the first time someone asked me if I wanted to go to Sushi. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at artseditor@theorion.com or @theorion_arts on Twitter.