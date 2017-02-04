Kicking Chlamydia in the butt

High tech machine that gets Chlamydia test results in under four hours. Photo credit: Carly Campbell High tech machine that gets Chlamydia test results in under four hours. Photo credit: Carly Campbell

The health center on campus has been working hard to meet all students needs this academic year.

Their newest tool has helped wildcats receive fast and effective STI test results.

The Panther is a state of the art machine that allows people to have their Chlamydia test outcome in less than four hours.

“Many students don’t realize that they have this new resource on campus,” Nursing supervisor, Jill Cannaday said.

The health center has many other resources to utilize such as flu shots and TB tests free of charge.

The TB clinic is open Monday’s and Tuesday’s five to seven in the evening.

Carly Campbell can be reached at orionnewseditor@gmail.com or @carlyorion on Twitter.