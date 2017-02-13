The student news site of California State University, Chico

Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

Healthy Relationships Week. Photo courtesy of CSU Chico Safe Place Facebook page

Healthy Relationships Week. Photo courtesy of CSU Chico Safe Place Facebook page

Alejandra Fraga
February 13, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Healthy Relationships Week Logo

Healthy Relationships Week. Photo courtesy of CSU Chico Safe Place Facebook page

Safe Place and other associates present healthy relationships week through Feb. 13-17 at Chico State.

“Healthy relationships week is more than a feel-good activity” said Alex Brown, Safe Place Advocate and Administrator. This is Safe Place’s first time taking the lead on an event like this, they hope to promote a week to celebrate healthy relationships.

“Research shows that practicing consent is a prevention tool… we want to normalize healthy relationships” Brown said.

Healthy Relationships

1 in 3 Women who experience violent relationships.
Photo courtesy of: Onelove Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga

Healthy Relationships

1 in 4 men who experience violent relationships.
Photo courtesy of: Onelove Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga

List of events is as follows:

  • Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.: “Heart Art” Workshop, The HUB
  • Feb. 14, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Healthy Relationships Fair, Trinity Commons
  • Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.: CoCo Condom Art Competition, The HUB/ 7-9 p.m.: The “Love Is… Showcase,” The Hub
  • Feb. 16, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Tabling Fair, Trinity Commons
  • Feb. 17, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: 80’s Dance Party, The HUB

“Our goal is to create a culture of respect” Brown said.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/162699560877067/

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Reported rape at Kappa Sigma house investigation ongoing, UPD Chief says

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Rape reported at Kappa Sigma fraternity

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Feb. 6

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State