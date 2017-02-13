Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State
February 13, 2017
Safe Place and other associates present healthy relationships week through Feb. 13-17 at Chico State.
“Healthy relationships week is more than a feel-good activity” said Alex Brown, Safe Place Advocate and Administrator. This is Safe Place’s first time taking the lead on an event like this, they hope to promote a week to celebrate healthy relationships.
“Research shows that practicing consent is a prevention tool… we want to normalize healthy relationships” Brown said.
List of events is as follows:
- Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.: “Heart Art” Workshop, The HUB
- Feb. 14, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Healthy Relationships Fair, Trinity Commons
- Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.: CoCo Condom Art Competition, The HUB/ 7-9 p.m.: The “Love Is… Showcase,” The Hub
- Feb. 16, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Tabling Fair, Trinity Commons
- Feb. 17, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: 80’s Dance Party, The HUB
“Our goal is to create a culture of respect” Brown said.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/162699560877067/
Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.
