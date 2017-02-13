Healthy relationships week comes to Chico State

Healthy Relationships Week. Photo courtesy of CSU Chico Safe Place Facebook page Healthy Relationships Week. Photo courtesy of CSU Chico Safe Place Facebook page

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Safe Place and other associates present healthy relationships week through Feb. 13-17 at Chico State.

“Healthy relationships week is more than a feel-good activity” said Alex Brown, Safe Place Advocate and Administrator. This is Safe Place’s first time taking the lead on an event like this, they hope to promote a week to celebrate healthy relationships.

“Research shows that practicing consent is a prevention tool… we want to normalize healthy relationships” Brown said.

List of events is as follows:

Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.: “Heart Art” Workshop, The HUB

Feb. 14, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Healthy Relationships Fair, Trinity Commons

Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.: CoCo Condom Art Competition, The HUB/ 7-9 p.m.: The “Love Is… Showcase,” The Hub

Feb. 16, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Tabling Fair, Trinity Commons

Feb. 17, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: 80’s Dance Party, The HUB

“Our goal is to create a culture of respect” Brown said.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/162699560877067/

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.