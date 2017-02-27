Joe Wiggins Q&A

Joe “WiggyBeats” Wiggins is heating up the airways at the on campus radio station KCSC. The fourth-year music major is the host of his own show “Electronic Power 2.0” Wednesday nights and has big plans for the future. Wiggins sits down with me to talk about his current work as a stage light operator, producer, DJ and upcoming musician.



Tell everyone your name, major and year you’re in.

My name is Joe Wiggins, I’m a fourth-year and I’m a music major.

Tell Everyone your DJ name and what you do.

I go by “Wiggy Beats.” What I do as a DJ is that I’m all about the house music so sometimes I’ll throw in a little bit of trap mixed with hip-hop.

How did you first get into DJing and what’s that experience been like for you so far?

I started about junior year of high school. It then picked up when I moved up here to Chico and started DJing at house parties. It’s been on and off but here at KCSC, I’ve been able to keep a steady flow of DJing.

What genre of music do you usually DJ for?

I like a lot of low-end type of music. A lot of tech house and bass house. I’m about music that keeps you grooving.

What type of events do you DJ at?

Most of my gigs are for fraternities, sororities and house parties in Chico.

I understand you work at KCSC radio. What do you exactly do there at the station?

I started out as an intern but now I’ve worked my way up and landed a spot as an RPM director. Here, I’ve been able to get a lot of access on labels as well as new music before it’s released. I’m thankful that I can use songs and connections with labels to enhance my DJ skills.

What days and hours are you on during the week?

I’m on every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m.

You’re also a producer. Do you find DJing or producing more challenging?

Producing is definitely more challenging. It requires a lot more energy and creativity. I get to have fun DJing and playing other people’s tracks. When it comes to production, however, I need a certain thought process and have creative ideas in mind. There’s also a lot more limitations in producing than DJing.

You’re in charge of the lighting production at the Underhouse Music shows. Tell me what goes into that whole process.

I’ve been running under them as a stagehand, as well as doing light shows for the Senator Theater. The Senator donated lights to me and have been really helpful. Now that I have my own lights, I have a big enough arsenal to be handling bigger stages such as the 1078 (Gallery).

What are you trying to contribute and bring to the music scene here in Chico?

I want to contribute the groovy tracks out here. Nowadays, music is very played out or too mainstream. People aren’t focusing on the actual groove of the music and just want hits. I want to bring out the underground tracks that you’ve never heard of before. As for the tracks you are familiar with, I want listeners to hear it in a way that’s never been heard before.

Are there inspirations or DJs you look up to in the music industry?

Rüfüs du Sol is my biggest inspiration. The type of music they play is what I want to recreate.

What projects are you currently working on as far as DJing and production goes?

With DJing, it’s been my show “Electronic power 2.0.” It’s going great since it’s exposing my craft and material. Production wise, I’ve been working on something I plan to release by sometime in April. I’m also ready to start releasing music within the next few months.

Where can people contact or reach you on social media?

You can reach me at Wiggybeatsmusic through my Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.