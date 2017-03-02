Chico State hosts 31st Annual Student Research Competition

Close Colusa Hall, where the competition will take place. Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga Colusa Hall, where the competition will take place. Photo credit: Alejandra Fraga

Chico State will be holding the 2017 Student Research Competition. This competition allows students to share their achievements and work.

The event is divided into sections based on class standing and discipline. Students have 10 minutes to present their research to a jury and an audience.

“The students will be judged on criteria including clarity of purpose, appropriateness of methodology, interpretation of results and the value of their research or creative activity,” according to a Chico State news release.

Cash will be awarded to both the winner and runner-ups. Ten local winners will be chosen to compete at a systemwide competition.

The competition will take place on March 7 from 5:30–9:30 p.m. in Colusa Hall, Room 100 for any undergraduate or graduate students who may be interested in participating.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter