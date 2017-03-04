First woman president inaugurated at Chico State

Chico State inaugurated Gayle Hutchinson as its 12th president March 3.

The investiture ceremony was held Friday in Laxson auditorium with staff, faculty, students and friends of the university in attendance.

Associated Students President Michael Pratt, Chair of the Academic Senate Betsy Boyd and Staff Council Chair Annette Heileson all pledged their support of the new president at the ceremony.

“Together we will” emerged as a theme in the ceremony that was mentioned by several of the guest speakers and President Hutchinson.

Several guest speakers spoke at the event each giving their support to the new president.

“She is the exceptional leader that Chico State deserves,” Lynn M. Gangone said.

“President Gayle Hutchinson is my role model,” Durell B. Siplin said.

“(She possesses) an unwavering commitment to the highest ideals of the university,” Richard R. Rush said.

President Hutchinson was the last speaker of the event. She ended her speech with “Together we will transform tomorrow.”

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @danny_w_chico on Twitter.