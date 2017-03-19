Possible $270 tuition increase

Close Tuition Rates Photo credit: Daniel Wright Tuition Rates Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The CSU Board of Trustees will hold a vote on a potential tuition increase for the CSU system March 20 and 21.

The proposed 5 percent increase for undergraduates, is in response to the current $167.7 million shortfall in the CSU system budget. An increase in tuition is estimated to raise $77.5 million for the CSU system, as outlined at the most recent, Chico State, University Budget Meeting.

For undergraduate students, tuition would increase by $270, the CSU board of trustees estimates that this change would affect no more than 2 out of 5 undergraduate students, as stated on their website.

Credential and Graduate students might expect to see a $312 and $438 increase respectively, per the CSU BOT website.

The increase in tuition are to be used to offset the costs of increasing the number of advisers, faculty and classes.These increases are to help the CSU system reach their 2025 graduation incentive. The goal being to increase graduation rates, and narrow the achievement gap, according to the CSU BOT website.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.