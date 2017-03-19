The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Possible $270 tuition increase

Tuition+Rates+Photo+credit%3A+Daniel+Wright
Tuition Rates Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Tuition Rates Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Tuition Rates Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
March 19, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The CSU Board of Trustees will hold a vote on a potential tuition increase for the CSU system March 20 and 21.

The proposed 5 percent increase for undergraduates, is in response to the current $167.7 million shortfall in the CSU system budget. An increase in tuition is estimated to raise $77.5 million for the CSU system, as outlined at the most recent, Chico State, University Budget Meeting.

For undergraduate students, tuition would increase by $270, the CSU board of trustees estimates that this change would affect no more than 2 out of 5 undergraduate students, as stated on their website.

Credential and Graduate students might expect to see a $312 and $438 increase respectively, per the CSU BOT website.

The increase in tuition are to be used to offset the costs of increasing the number of advisers, faculty and classes.These increases are to help the CSU system reach their 2025 graduation incentive. The goal being to increase graduation rates, and narrow the achievement gap, according to the CSU BOT website.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Chico Police shooting leaves one dead, neighborhood shaken

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Pedestrian killed by train

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Chico State predicts 4,900 incoming freshmen

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Teenager threatens boy with BB gun

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Mental Health First-Aid at Chico State

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Former Chico State student sentenced for DUI crash

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Geography professor dies at 93

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    College of Business professor dies, Chico State lowers flag in his honor

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Tuition increase would fund $75 million Graduation Initiative

  • Possible $270 tuition increase

    Breaking News

    Housing available to grads’ guests

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Possible $270 tuition increase