Chico entrepreneurs startup the weekend

Startup businesses are hosting startup weekend in Chico. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Startup Weekend Chico encourages the Chico State community to take interest in entrepreneurial innovation March 24-26.

Presented by the Chico Entrepreneurial Association the three-day boot camp educates the community on how to start a business. Participants will be challenged with team collaboration, development of business models and business presentation.

Tickets for the event vary from $20 to $99 and students may also obtain 50 percent discount using the code word Student.

The event will be located at Build.com at 402 Otterson Drive, suite 100.

“I started Startup Weekend last year and it was a really great networking event because I met all the mentors that we have there. They’re all either local business owners or retired entrepreneurs and you can network with all the people there,” said Lisa Cameron, Operations Manager at Chico Startup.

Further information may be found on their website.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.