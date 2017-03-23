Chico group to protest Trump for next four years
March 23, 2017
Jan Andrews has been protesting since the late 60s. Andrews and her group gathered on the corner of Broadway Street to being protesting the Trump administration and its policies March 23.
The group started gathering in front of Bidwell Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. They began marching through the Chico State campus 35 minutes later.
The protesters plan to march as long as they think actions by the Trump administration negatively affect U.S. citizens.
“We’re trying to educate people on the policies Trump has,” said the protest organizer Kathy Reed. “We’re going to do these pop up strolls every now and again. Some of us will stay here and some of us will be strolling through campus. You’ll be seeing us throughout the four years (Trump) is in office.”
George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.
