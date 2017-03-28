’Cats win against the Toros





Filed under Baseball, Sports

The Chico State Baseball team bounced back from its first and only loss of conference play in the last game with two big wins against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

After winning the first game scoring 17-4, the Wildcats followed with a 7-2 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Top of the order batters and fellow outfielders Sonny Cortez and Cody Snider led the way collecting a combined seven RBIs, six hits and six runs across the two games.

In the opening game of their doubleheader, the Wildcats’ offense came alive late in the match scoring 11 of their 17 runs in the last two innings, highlighted by a two-RBI single by Cortez.

In the second game, Josh Falco led the charge for the Wildcats. The senior outfielder hit a home run in the second inning giving the team it’s first run of the game, and then scored again in the seventh inning to put Chico State up by four.

Starting pitcher Casey Costello had an outing in the second game only giving up two runs and five hits across 7.2 innings while reliever Stuart Bradley would come in and not allowing a hit while striking out three out of five batters he faced.

The Wildcats dominated the conference play so far with a 16-1 record and will look to continue to dominate in their next game.

Marc Wilson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.

