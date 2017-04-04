Trans conference spurs political discussion

“The personal was political” at the 4th Annual Trans Conference held at Chico State on March 26.

Attendees and panel members discussed trans rights topics such as health care access, education and the lack of discussion of gender and sexual diversity in politics in four different workshops.

“Appealing insurance plan coverage denials” and “name and gender changes” were informational workshops designed to guide people through the legal hoops associated with health care and name changes.

“Trans allyship 101” went over respectful pronoun usage, and tips on how to be a supportive ally for the LGBTQ community. “Safe in my classroom: Supporting Trans Students” was aimed to help faculty members gain a better understanding of gender identity and issues facing the Trans community.

The conference concluded with a panel discussion on “Politics and Identity” which can be listened to here.

Michael Fritz can be reached at [email protected] or @themkfritz on Twitter.