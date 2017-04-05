Cesar Chavez weekend crimes 2016 v. 2017

Filed under Community, News

In an attempt to keep the public safe during the Cesar Chavez weekend, the Chico Police Department and the University Police Department sent out their annual press release with safety precautions.

In 2016, there were 18 arrests throughout the weekend while medical personnel responded to 11 alcohol overdoses.

Majority of the arrests were alcohol related and took place in the south campus area and downtown areas.

This year, 20 additional police officers were on duty for throughout weekend.

A total of 14 arrest were made starting March 31 at midnight through April 1 at 7 a.m.

While some of the arrests were for intoxication and others were for possession of cocaine.

On March 31, UPD reported five calls were alcohol related while one arrest was made for public intoxication.

On April 1, two calls for medical aid assistance were made for intoxication.

Police Sgt. Brian Miller, was surprised there wasn’t many calls during his day shift. “for the most part it went fairly well for as many people being out.””Overall, we continue to see a steady decrease in the need to increase our staffing for these events,” said Lt. Billy Aldridge in a press release.

Karen Limones can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.