Off The Record | Episode 2 | Trump’s budget, White culture and César Chávez
April 5, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Opinion, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Susan Whaley, Nicole Henson and Roberto Fonseca talk about Trump’s budget, White culture and César Chávez.
Links to stories:
http://theorion.com/64168/opinion/trumps-budget-strikes-concern/
http://theorion.com/64043/opinion/stop-drinking-tequila-for-cesar-chavez/
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.