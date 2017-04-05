The student news site of California State University, Chico

Off The Record | Episode 2 | Trump’s budget, White culture and César Chávez

April 5, 2017
This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Susan Whaley, Nicole Henson and Roberto Fonseca talk about Trump’s budget, White culture and César Chávez.

 

Links to stories:

http://theorion.com/64168/opinion/trumps-budget-strikes-concern/

http://theorion.com/64043/opinion/stop-drinking-tequila-for-cesar-chavez/

http://theorion.com/63684/opinion/what-is-american-culture/

