Recent Chico State alumnus passes away

A Chico State alumnus passed away this week. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico State graduate Owen Euser passed away earlier this week at age 23.

Owen was an involved local student who completed a business administration degree in December 2016. He was a part of the American Marketing Association on campus.

“He always brought a positive and playful energy to the classroom. It was apparent through his interactions with his peers that he was a great friend to many. He was a team player with exceptional leadership and collaboration skills,” said Kristin Minetti, faculty member in the Department of Finance and Marketing, in a public affairs email.

“Owen was a bright light that was taken too soon, and he will be very missed.”

Owen is survived by his parents and sister. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Students may access support at the Counseling and Wellness Center located in the Student Services Center Room 430.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.