Man flashes penis to barista

Chico Police

Call Type: Reckless Vehicle

Sunday, 4:49 p.m., 701 W. Sacramento Ave.

A suspicious person was speeding while passing other vehicles. The suspect would hug people and drive the car in donuts.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Sunday, 8:29 p.m., 172 E. 12th St.

A bystander noticed a homeless woman yelling and breaking bottles in the street. She was last seen walking towards the car dealership.

Call Type: Object thrown at vehicle

Monday, 1:52 p.m., 515 Crister Ave.

A man with a dog was seen throwing rocks at vehicles. The man appeared to have been drunk and was last seen walking towards Vallombrosa Avenue.

Call Type: Possible Drug Activity

Monday, 4:19 p.m., 2005 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

The staff at Petco requested the help of officers after they noticed a group of people behind the trash in front of the building. They said that they have witnessed drug deals there before.

Call Type: Residential Burglary

Tuesday, 1:31 p.m., 49 Cameo Dr.

A woman says that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home through an unlocked door and stole money from her mother. She told police that she will pursue a restraining order against him.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Tuesday, 9:35 p.m., 2538 Esplanade

A man was at ampm market yelling and scaring customers throughout the day. He returned to the building along with a large piece of wood, making the employees uncomfortable.

Call Type: Indecent Exposure

Wednesday, 9:26 a.m., 2519 Esplanade

A man came up to an employee at Java Detour and said “if you show me yours I’ll show you mine,” and pulled his shorts down to show his penis.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., 22 Williamsburg Ln.

A man was stuck in traffic when another man approached his vehicle and slammed his hands down on the car. When the man asked the suspect what had occurred the suspect fell to the ground and said that he was going to tell police that he hit him.

Call Type: Trespassing

Thursday, 7:49 a.m., 1366 East Ave.

A man was at the back of the store going through the trash while yelling and screaming at employees.

Call Type: Harassment

Thursday, 3:13 p.m., 139 W. 22nd St.

A teenage girl told police that a 23-year-old man has been inappropriately replying to a baby-sitting ad on Craigslist. The man would ask her if she wanted him to be his sugar daddy and if she would wear certain lingerie.

University Police

Call Type: Medical Aid

Sunday, 8:49 p.m., Sutter Dining Hall

A man passed out and fell backwards, he possibly hit his head during the fall.

Call Type: Illegal Lodging

Monday, 6:47 a.m., Sapp Hall

A suspicious person was sleeping by the elevator.

Call Type: Brandishing

Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., W. Sacramento Avenue.

A man with facial tattoos slashed two tires on a car after a verbal argument with someone.

Call Type: Skateboard Complaint/Stop

Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., Ayres Hall

An employee at Chico State said five men wearing Hawaiian shirts and riding skateboards were yelling profanities and almost ran into the employee.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Friday, 10:00 a.m., Hazel Street/West 3rd Street

A man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt was walking northbound towards campus and was spraying paint into his mouth and acting strangely.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Friday, 6:49 p.m., Tehama Hall

A man on the second floor was yelling and pounding on doors.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.