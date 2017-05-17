Back to back banners for the ‘Cats





Filed under Softball, Sports

The Chico State softball team ended their season with a 2-5 loss to Humboldt State in the NCAA West Regional on May 13. The Wildcats fought to the end, defeating both Cal Baptist and Cal State San Bernadino before being defeated by the Lumberjacks.

Sophomore outfielder Megan Bowley started off the game with a home run in the second inning to put the ‘Cats up 1-0. Junior pitcher Haley Gilham kept the Lumberjacks from scoring in the first three innings, but in the fourth the Wildcats were able to score two runs on the Wildcat defense.

Chico State was able to score another run in the fourth inning, but Humboldt State more than retaliated in the sixth and seventh inning. The deficit proved to be too much for the ‘Cats to handle, and they lost their final game of the season.

Though the Wildcats will lose Cailin Garmon, Cyrena Taylor, and Sarah Galaviz, they maintain a strong core. Both Gilham and freshman Samantha Mulock, the team’s two starting pitchers, return next season. They also will maintain most of their line-up on offense, and hopefully will add more contributors in the form of both transfers and incoming freshman to strengthen the team. Chico State softball should still be one of the top teams in the CCAA come next season.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @patpacesports on Twitter.