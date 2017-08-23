Easy recipes for incoming freshmen

Close Easy Omelette Photo credit: Roberto Fonseca Easy Omelette Photo credit: Roberto Fonseca





Filed under Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It is your first year and you are probably living away from home for the first time. You might think that you’ll be fine with eating at the cafeteria, but this is when you need to learn how to cook. Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here are some easy recipes to try:

Basic Omelette – The perfect example of a breakfast meal. So easy and simple to make.

Ingredients:

Two large eggs

Two large eggs Salt

Black Pepper

Butter (Any kind)

Cheddar Cheese or grated cheese

Directions:

1.Crack the eggs into a mixing bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper. Beat well with a fork.

2.Put a small frying pan on a low heat and let it get hot. Add one and a half tablespoons of butter.

3.When the butter has melted and is bubbling, add your eggs. Move the pan around to spread them out evenly.

4.When the omelette begins to cook and firm up, but still has a little raw egg on top, sprinkle over the cheese. Then, fold it in half, and let it brown on the bottom.

5. Great, you’re done. Enjoy.

Chicken Quesadillas – So easy, so good. Great for midnight snacks too. With caution, however, tortillas will put on the pounds.

Ingredients:

2-4 Tortillas (Obviously)

Melted butter – two teaspoons

One cup of shredded cheese

1/3 cup of chopped onions

1 diced tomato

A package of pre-cooked chicken (optional)

Cilantro

Directions:

1.Brush each side of the tortilla with butter.

2.Place the tortillas with the buttered side down.

3.Sprinkle onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chicken on the tortillas.

4.Place remaining tortillas on top, buttered side up.

5.Cook over medium heat for five minutes until each side is slightly brown. Then you’re done.

Roberto Fonseca can be reached at [email protected] or @rjfonseca13 on Twitter.