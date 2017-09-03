Student chef whipping it for Chico

Fourth-year Psychology student Wal Riek has big plans for his side job as a chef. This culinary arts enthusiast brought his soul food to the heart of Chico.

Since the spring, Riek has been serving the students with a diverse assortment of foods for a low price, ranging around $5 per plate. His unofficial menu varies from burritos and sandwiches to chicken alfredo pasta and shrimp tacos. His overall focus is soul food but he will continue to expand his menu.

Riek’s friend, who can be found on Instagram as @yashxramen, created a logo for Black Wal St. Cafe to furthermore create a name for himself and his brand. There will be T-shirts created for supporters.

“Within a month or so, I will be releasing four new designs for the Black Wal St. Cafe and they’ll be about $15 per T-shirt,” Riek said. “It’s going to be great for the Chico State community.”

Along with merchandise, Riek intends to have a food truck to serve Chico State students.

“Having a food truck has definitely been one of my dreams,” Riek said.

Riek hopes to have his food truck up and running at Chico State by Spring 2018. In the future, after he leaves Chico to pursue a master’s degree on the East Coast, he hopes to have at least 35 trucks across the United States.

Black Wal St. Cafe intends to have a block party for the students and community serving free food with live music for the grand release of his T-shirts.

“I’ll be having various performers, live DJ. It’s going to be great fun and games, so everybody should come out,” Riek said.

A date has not yet been set for the block party.

For more information on future events Black Wal St. Cafe will be catering, go on his Instagram @Blackwalstcafe and his Snapchat @Blackwalst.

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @Sophhhia3 on Twitter.