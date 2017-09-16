Chico State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
September 16, 2017
National Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated on campus with a variety of events, starting Friday to Oct. 19.
This month is intended to commemorate Latino and Hispanic heritage, achievements, and history. Various organization on campus have come together to commemorate the national commemoration.
On Friday, the first event showed the film Which Way Home at 5 p.m. at the Student Services Center.
Upcoming events include free food, dance, panel discussions, workshops, films, orchestras, and more.
Upcoming events can be found on the, Chico State Hispanic Heritage Month website.
