New exhibits open at the Gateway Science Museum

Two new exhibits at Gateway Museum, A Zoo in You and A Journey To Africa, have opened to the public.

The exhibits are courtesy of the Paly Foundation and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The exhibits will be on display through Jan. 7, 2018 and are located next to the Bidwell Mansion at 625 Esplanade.

The Zoo In You exhibit is a interactive exhibit for all ages focused on the Human Micro Biome. The exhibit has multiple different stations all about what makes up the human body, how it works and how you differentiate from other people.

The exhibit a Journey To Africa is an informative exhibit focused on Elephants and Tigers. It explains how to get both animals off the endangered species list and their effects on the habitats in Africa.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.