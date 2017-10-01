Man forgot his bike inside Safeway after rushing out mad

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Disruption

Monday 6:24 a.m., East Avenue

Male being disruptive inside of Safeway was asked to leave. He rushed out of the store and left his bike. Ran behind the business, did not pick up bike until 9:00 pm.

Call Type: Domestic Disturbance

Monday 9:49 a.m., W. 8th Avenue

Woman was reported for attempted suicide.

Call Type: Illegal Camping

Tuesday 7:58 a.m., W. 8th Avenue

Woman in a white Toyota 4-Runner kept camping outside the house.

Call Type: Harassment Complaint

Tuesday 9:03 a.m, Unknown location

Woman reports being harassed by neighbors, and was worried due to their gang-related threats since last month.

Call Type: Juvenile Problem

Wednesday 5:32 a.m., Lily Way

Teenagers were climbing on condo roofs and jumping off.

Call Type: Warrant Arrest

Wednesday 11:19 a.m., Carmichael Drive

Woman tried to kidnap an infant.

Call Type: Disturbance

Thursday time not given, Floral Ave

Woman and man were screaming, when 20-30 gunshots were heard along with cries for help. People were running after with bats and more gunshots, across alley from Lutheran Church.

Call Type: Disturbance

Thursday 1:28 a.m., Woodland Avenue

Two males were seen with flashlights looking into backyards.

University Police

Call Type: Area Check

Monday 4:48 a.m., Whitney Hall

Male subject wearing black jacket with white beanie was seen cutting 3 bike locks.

Call Type: Vandalism

Monday 11:29 a.m., Brice Avenue

House appeared to be vandalized, with broken glass in the front door.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 6:49 a.m., Albert E Warrens Reception Center on Mansion Avenue

A individual in the backyard was looking around with a flashlight, he then disappeared.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 9:33 a.m., Tehama Hall

Man was shouting at others, in the building.

Call Type: Transient Call

Wednesday 2:47 p.m., Arts & Humanities Buiding

Man in the break room area with a dog and no shirt, appeared to be ill.

Call Type: Rape

Wednesday 9:30 p.m., Whitney Hall.

Rape reported in dormitories.

Call Type: Property Lost/Found

Thursday 5:05 p.m., Campus W. 1st Avenue

Woman dropped her cellphone and credit card on campus. She was notified of an attempted use by someone else.

Call Type: Suspicious Subjects

Thursday 7:27 p.m., Stadium Way

Group of six men and women were smoking outside.