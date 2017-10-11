The student news site of California State University, Chico

President Trump declares major disaster for California; Federal funding available

The areas affected may qualify to receive federal funding. Image screenshot. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson
Natalie Hanson
October 11, 2017
President Trump has approved a declaration of major disaster due to widespread fires in California.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will assist state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Funding for emergency work is available to the counties of Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma and Yuba.

Federal Coordinating Officer, William Roche, said in press release that additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Red Flag warning remains in effect through Oct.12, due to high-risk weather conditions. Cal Fire urges Californians to “be extremely cautious, especially during periods of high fire danger.”

Damage assessments in other counties will continue.

“Cal Fire is inspiring the nation, and we stand with them with great admiration and appreciation,” said Vice President Mike Pence in a press conference.

The FEMA News Desk is available for questions at (202) 646-3272 or [email protected]

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected], or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

