Midterms: After-hours

Tame Impala- Innerspeaker Photo credit: Tame Imapa

Tame Impala- Innerspeaker Photo credit: Tame Imapa

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson
October 24, 2017
King Krule

The Ooz (2017)

Indie/Alternative, Trip Hop

Spanning 19 tracks with a running time over an hour, The Ooz’s beautifully sad, yet passionate demeanor is best listened to on headphones before sleep. Let the jazzy guitar licks and punk vocals consume you after you head into the late hours of the night after midterms.

Tame Impala

InnerSpeaker (2010)

Indie / Alternative, Rock

The best way to unwind after a heavy study session is to turn up the music and be reminded of simpler times. These tracks were produced in 2010, but thanks to the British band’s original sound, it’s as if you’re listening to front row at the Laurel Pop Festival of ’69. The track “Desire Be, Desire Go” is basically an ode to Pink Floyd’s album, Relics.

