Wildcat of the Week

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Patrick Pace
October 26, 2017
Filed under Soccer, Sports

Donta’e Garcia is a senior defender on the Chico State men’s soccer team. A transfer student from Santa Rosa, Garcia will play a key role in the team’s upcoming postseason run. He has come on strong in the last few matches of the season, scoring three goals in as many games.

When did you start playing soccer and what kept you interested in the sport?

I started playing soccer when I was 6 years old and I’ve stuck with it all this time because I’m extremely competitive and love competing at all different levels of the sport. I also love soccer because this sport has given me the opportunity to go places I never would have thought I would. This last summer I went to Spain and a few years back I was playing in Hawaii.

Why did you decide to play at Chico State? Did you have other offers?

Yeah I had offers from Sonoma State, Dominican University, and Cal State LA. I even had some track and field offers. I picked Chico because of my visit here. Coach showed me around the school and I loved the vibe of things. Then I got to practice with the team and that really sold me on Chico. At practice I just saw how close and comfortable everyone on the team was with each other and knew this was kind of team I wanted to play for.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

To win our last two conference games this weekend, win the conference, and have a long run in the NCAA playoffs. That’s definitely what the team wants and wold be a great note for all the seniors to leave on.

As a senior, how do you want your teammates to remember you when your playing career is over at Chico State?

This is the best group of guys I have ever played with, just to be remembered as someone who always gave their all for this team would be great.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @Patpacesports on Twitter.

