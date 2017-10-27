Chico Police advise caution over Halloween weekend

Chico Police sends out a saftey message for Halloween weekend. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The city of Chico will be enforcing special regulations over this holiday weekend in the interest of public safety.

Halloween weekend is expected to be busier than usual. Chico Police will take a proactive approach from Friday at 6:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 6:00 a.m., according to a press release.

Coverage will focus on the downtown and south campus area with emphasis on the 5th and Ivy Streets corridor and possible street closures at West 4th, 5th and 6th Streets between Hazel and Cherry Streets. DUI checkpoints will be in place in these areas of Downtown Chico.

Persons arrested for public intoxication will be prosecuted. Those in possession of glass bottles or open containers of alcohol, and minors found drinking will be cited or arrested, according to Chico Police Department.

Campus residence halls will strictly enforce a no-guest policy until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.





