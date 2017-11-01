The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico Police end its special event regulations after Halloween


Police end Halloween weekend operations plan. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald





Jacqueline Morales
November 1, 2017
Chico Police Department continued to ensure public safety regulations after Halloween weekend.

CPD’s operation plan started Friday at 6 p.m. and ended Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to a press release. The department was expected to be busier than usual.

It partnered with additional local law enforcement agencies to ensure safety for residents and visitors. The objectives were to protect life and property, control crowds, enforce laws and maintain personnel safety.

Special Enforcement Officers were responsible for maintaining crowd sizes along the streets. Road closures were in effect along West Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets between Hazel and Cherry Streets.

Additional staff included:
Police Officers
Police/Fire Dispatchers
Patrol assistance from Alcohol & Beverage Control
University Police Department
Butte County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Staff
Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force
California Highway Patrol
Butte County District Attorney’s Office
Volunteers in Police Service
Enloe Hospital

For further information, contact the Chico Police Department.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

