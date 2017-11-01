Chico Police end its special event regulations after Halloween

Chico Police Department continued to ensure public safety regulations after Halloween weekend.

CPD’s operation plan started Friday at 6 p.m. and ended Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to a press release. The department was expected to be busier than usual.

It partnered with additional local law enforcement agencies to ensure safety for residents and visitors. The objectives were to protect life and property, control crowds, enforce laws and maintain personnel safety.

Special Enforcement Officers were responsible for maintaining crowd sizes along the streets. Road closures were in effect along West Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets between Hazel and Cherry Streets.

Additional staff included:

Police Officers

Police/Fire Dispatchers

Patrol assistance from Alcohol & Beverage Control

University Police Department

Butte County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Staff

Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force

California Highway Patrol

Butte County District Attorney’s Office

Volunteers in Police Service

Enloe Hospital

For further information, contact the Chico Police Department.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.