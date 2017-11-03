Students at Chico State celebrate Day of the Dead

Many students attended the Mexican celebrated event where alters were set up, Mariachi serenaded and traditional food was served. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

La Raza Student Union and Chico State fraternity Nu Alpha Kappa host Dia de los Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead) on campus Thursday.

The day long event was held in front of Trinity Commons. Face painting, interactive games, food and dances were all a part of the celebration.



“We are here to celebrate all of those who have passed away, not only those with a Mexican ethnic background but those from all ethnicities,” said Leo Macedonio La Raza Student Union member.

