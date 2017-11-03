Students at Chico State celebrate Day of the Dead
November 3, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
La Raza Student Union and Chico State fraternity Nu Alpha Kappa host Dia de los Muertos (also known as Day of the Dead) on campus Thursday.
The day long event was held in front of Trinity Commons. Face painting, interactive games, food and dances were all a part of the celebration.
“We are here to celebrate all of those who have passed away, not only those with a Mexican ethnic background but those from all ethnicities,” said Leo Macedonio La Raza Student Union member.
Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.