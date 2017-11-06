The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

Photo+credit%3A+Miles+Huffman
Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Jacqueline Morales
November 6, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, Crime, News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University Police Department
Call Type: Animal Call
Monday 9:29 a.m., Meriam Library
Man’s doberman dog barked at a passerby while tabling.

Call Type: Transient Call
Monday 12:57 p.m., Physical Education Storage building
Man with a shopping cart was at the side of the golf shed.

Call Type: Assist other agency
Tuesday 8:36 p.m., Warner Street and Legion Avenue
Man was reported with a gun.

Call Type: Suspicious subject
Tuesday 8:48 p.m., Wildcat Recreation Center
A person in a car was yelling at passerbys.

Call Type: Assist other agency
Wednesday 2:48 p.m., West First Street and Broadway Street
Woman got into a verbal argument after a man took her phone.

Call Type: Suspicious subject
Wednesday 10:53 p.m., Trinity Hall
Man was holding a sign that said, “look at what you made me do.”

Call Type: Assault
Thursday 8:15 a.m., Unknown address
Woman was hit on the head with an alcohol bottle.

Call Type: Skateboard complaint
Thursday 2:24 p.m., West First Avenue
Skateboarder jumped off a ramp and nearly hitting cars on the roadway.

Chico Police Department
Call Type: Disturbance
Monday 8:47 a.m., 110 W. Ninth St.
Person outside a business was yelling at customers.

Call Type: Camping outside
Monday 8:56 a.m., 766 East Ave.
Man was camping behind a business.

Call type: Driving under intoxication
Tuesday 8:13 a.m., 2157 Pillsbury Rd.
A woman was swerving in a parking lot and hit a wheelchair.

Call type: Suspicious subject
Tuesday 10:11 a.m., 2485 Note Dame Blvd.
Man inside a store was claiming to be the FBI, asking for a surveillance video.

Call Type: Burglary
Wednesday 11:26 a.m., 711 W. East Ave.
Man arrived to his home to see several items missing.

Call Type: Arrant arrest
Wednesday 3:42 p.m., West Second Street
Woman and a man argue after a possible drug deal gone bad.

Call Type: Welfare check
Thursday 10:32 a.m., 2445 Carmichael Dr.
Infants were left in a vehicle outside.

Call Type: Hazard
Thursday 1:18 p.m., Esplanade Avenue
A person was changing its vehicle tires in the middle of the roadway.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 272

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Cal Fire lifts burning restrictions from Butte County

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Students at Chico State celebrate Day of the Dead

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Shooting at apartment leads to identifying hit and run suspect

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Shots fired at Halloween house party near Chico State

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Crime map: Incidents include shootings on Halloween

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Chico Police end its special event regulations after Halloween

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Breaking News

    Fraternity hosts Undie Run fundraiser

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Administration

    Student organization fights child hunger

  • Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

    Administration

    State universities accommodate students affected by wildfires

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics