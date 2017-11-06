Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics
November 6, 2017
University Police Department
Call Type: Animal Call
Monday 9:29 a.m., Meriam Library
Man’s doberman dog barked at a passerby while tabling.
Call Type: Transient Call
Monday 12:57 p.m., Physical Education Storage building
Man with a shopping cart was at the side of the golf shed.
Call Type: Assist other agency
Tuesday 8:36 p.m., Warner Street and Legion Avenue
Man was reported with a gun.
Call Type: Suspicious subject
Tuesday 8:48 p.m., Wildcat Recreation Center
A person in a car was yelling at passerbys.
Call Type: Assist other agency
Wednesday 2:48 p.m., West First Street and Broadway Street
Woman got into a verbal argument after a man took her phone.
Call Type: Suspicious subject
Wednesday 10:53 p.m., Trinity Hall
Man was holding a sign that said, “look at what you made me do.”
Call Type: Assault
Thursday 8:15 a.m., Unknown address
Woman was hit on the head with an alcohol bottle.
Call Type: Skateboard complaint
Thursday 2:24 p.m., West First Avenue
Skateboarder jumped off a ramp and nearly hitting cars on the roadway.
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Disturbance
Monday 8:47 a.m., 110 W. Ninth St.
Person outside a business was yelling at customers.
Call Type: Camping outside
Monday 8:56 a.m., 766 East Ave.
Man was camping behind a business.
Call type: Driving under intoxication
Tuesday 8:13 a.m., 2157 Pillsbury Rd.
A woman was swerving in a parking lot and hit a wheelchair.
Call type: Suspicious subject
Tuesday 10:11 a.m., 2485 Note Dame Blvd.
Man inside a store was claiming to be the FBI, asking for a surveillance video.
Call Type: Burglary
Wednesday 11:26 a.m., 711 W. East Ave.
Man arrived to his home to see several items missing.
Call Type: Arrant arrest
Wednesday 3:42 p.m., West Second Street
Woman and a man argue after a possible drug deal gone bad.
Call Type: Welfare check
Thursday 10:32 a.m., 2445 Carmichael Dr.
Infants were left in a vehicle outside.
Call Type: Hazard
Thursday 1:18 p.m., Esplanade Avenue
A person was changing its vehicle tires in the middle of the roadway.
