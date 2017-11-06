Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

University Police Department

Call Type: Animal Call

Monday 9:29 a.m., Meriam Library

Man’s doberman dog barked at a passerby while tabling.

Call Type: Transient Call

Monday 12:57 p.m., Physical Education Storage building

Man with a shopping cart was at the side of the golf shed.

Call Type: Assist other agency

Tuesday 8:36 p.m., Warner Street and Legion Avenue

Man was reported with a gun.

Call Type: Suspicious subject

Tuesday 8:48 p.m., Wildcat Recreation Center

A person in a car was yelling at passerbys.

Call Type: Assist other agency

Wednesday 2:48 p.m., West First Street and Broadway Street

Woman got into a verbal argument after a man took her phone.

Call Type: Suspicious subject

Wednesday 10:53 p.m., Trinity Hall

Man was holding a sign that said, “look at what you made me do.”

Call Type: Assault

Thursday 8:15 a.m., Unknown address

Woman was hit on the head with an alcohol bottle.

Call Type: Skateboard complaint

Thursday 2:24 p.m., West First Avenue

Skateboarder jumped off a ramp and nearly hitting cars on the roadway.

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Disturbance

Monday 8:47 a.m., 110 W. Ninth St.

Person outside a business was yelling at customers.

Call Type: Camping outside

Monday 8:56 a.m., 766 East Ave.

Man was camping behind a business.

Call type: Driving under intoxication

Tuesday 8:13 a.m., 2157 Pillsbury Rd.

A woman was swerving in a parking lot and hit a wheelchair.

Call type: Suspicious subject

Tuesday 10:11 a.m., 2485 Note Dame Blvd.

Man inside a store was claiming to be the FBI, asking for a surveillance video.

Call Type: Burglary

Wednesday 11:26 a.m., 711 W. East Ave.

Man arrived to his home to see several items missing.

Call Type: Arrant arrest

Wednesday 3:42 p.m., West Second Street

Woman and a man argue after a possible drug deal gone bad.

Call Type: Welfare check

Thursday 10:32 a.m., 2445 Carmichael Dr.

Infants were left in a vehicle outside.

Call Type: Hazard

Thursday 1:18 p.m., Esplanade Avenue

A person was changing its vehicle tires in the middle of the roadway.