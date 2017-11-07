Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

Female suspect has not been found. Photo credit: Sean Martens

A woman was stabbed with an unidentified object Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Lindo Channel bike path near State Route 99.

A woman confronted the female victim asking for money. The victim declined to give the female suspect any money, according to a press release. The suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object.

The suspect was described as a 40 to 50-year-old female with blonde curly hair. She fled the scene right after injuring the victim and has still not been located.

The victim was hospitalized.

For more information on the incident you may contact the Chico Police Department at (530) 897-4911.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.