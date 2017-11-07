The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

Female suspect has not been found. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Female suspect has not been found. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Luke Dennison
November 7, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A woman was stabbed with an unidentified object Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Lindo Channel bike path near State Route 99.

A woman confronted the female victim asking for money. The victim declined to give the female suspect any money, according to a press release. The suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object.

The suspect was described as a 40 to 50-year-old female with blonde curly hair. She fled the scene right after injuring the victim and has still not been located.

The victim was hospitalized.

For more information on the incident you may contact the Chico Police Department at (530) 897-4911.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 183

Related Posts:

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Cal Fire lifts burning restrictions from Butte County

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Students at Chico State celebrate Day of the Dead

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Shooting at apartment leads to identifying hit and run suspect

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Shots fired at Halloween house party near Chico State

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Crime map: Incidents include shootings on Halloween

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Chico Police end its special event regulations after Halloween

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Breaking News

    Fraternity hosts Undie Run fundraiser

  • Suspect at large after stabbing a woman

    Administration

    Student organization fights child hunger

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Suspect at large after stabbing a woman