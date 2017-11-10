Cellphone robbery reported near Chico State campus

A safety warning was issued in response to a robbery near campus. Photo credit: Sean Martens

A robbery was reported Thursday to the Chico State University Police Department who reminds students to take safe precautions.

The robbery occurred near Nettleton Stadium at 3:45 p.m., according to UPD in a press release.

The victim reported that their cell phone was forcibly taken while walking on the path between the stadium and the softball field. The suspect in the robbery is described as a white male, mid-20s, clean-shaven, fit build who wore a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants with a green baseball cap.

UPD advised students to continue to take precautions to prevent further incidents by traveling in groups, being aware of surroundings and keeping electronic devices out of sight.

Anyone with further information about this incident may contact UPD at 530-898-5555.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.