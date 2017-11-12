19th Annual Women’s Conference is held at Chico State
The Gender and Sexuality Equity Center of Chico State hosted the 19th Annual Women’s Conference Saturday.
“She Already Did It: Representing Women For Who They Are,” was the topic of this years conference.
The conference focused on the representation of women in media, politics and the arts. It held conversations on women who are studying particular fields that are male dominated.
Multiple presentations, workshops, questions and answer panels were presented throughout the day in the Bell Memorial Union.
For more information on the event contact GSEC at [email protected]
Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.
