Thefts reports involve donation jars on Chico State campus

University police reminds the campus community of safety precautions against crime. Photo credit: Sean Martens

University Police Department reminds students of safety precautions to prevent being victims of crime after reports claim theft on campus.

Thefts involving cash taken from donation jars kept in open office areas around campus are confirmed by UPD. The University police reminds the Chico State community that many thefts are crimes of opportunity, in a press release.

UPD reminds all of the safety precautions to reduce risk of being victims of crime by securing valuables which may include money, credit cards, checkbooks, wallets and purses in locked cabinets or drawers when leaving work area(s) unattended.

For further information or report a crime, contact UPD at 530-898-5555.



Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.