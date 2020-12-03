CCAA shuts down sports for remainder of school year

The California Collegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday that all sports in the conference are canceled for the remainder of the school year.

There have not been any sports going on at Chico State since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended everything in March.

According to Chico State, all spring competition will be suspended, including recruitment. All scholarships will be honored.

“I know this decision is extremely disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” Mitch Cox, CCAA Commissioner, said in a statement. “But from the day this pandemic took effect, every decision we made going forward has been focused on the health and safety of everyone involved. We remain committed to providing as many meaningful engagement opportunities for all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the rest of the 2020-21 academic year.”

The three spring sports, track and field, baseball and softball, will not be able to play until 2022.

Back in March, the basketball team found out their playoff run was cancelled the day before their first game. The baseball team was on a bus ride down to Los Angeles when they heard the news and were devastated.

The Orion will continue to follow the situation.

Matthew Wreden can be reached at [email protected] or @bymattwreden on Twitter.