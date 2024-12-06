Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 29 to Dec. 6

From certified election results to earthquakes to aCSU policy changes, here are this week’s –- Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 –- news stories:

County election results were certified by Butte County Clerk Recorder Keaton Denlay on Dec. 3. City council members were announced the same day along with the passing of Measure C and Measure H. The Secretary of State has until Dec. 13 to certify state election results. Although the votes are not officially certified, Senator Megan Dahle and Assemblyman James Gallagher were sworn in during a special legislative session on Monday. This is the first time in California history that 50% of the state senators are women.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

An earthquake rocked California Thursday morning with a magnitude 7.0 hitting offshore of Cape Mendocino, a little over 200 miles northeast of Chico. Even from that distance, the shock could be felt as walls and light fixtures swayed. A brief tsunami warning was issued for multiple coastal cities, but was lifted not long after the earthquake ended.

This article was written by reporter Michael Arredondo.

Roman Mendez — age 6 –- and Elias Wolford — age 5 –- remain in critical condition after the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventist shooting on Wednesday, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea during a press conference Thursday evening. The shooter has been identified as Glenn Litton by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A typed note found on Litton’s body indicated that the school was targeted due to religious affiliations as Litton had described plans of executing children as countermeasures against the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Litton made an appointment using a fake name, Michael Sanders, to meet with the administration to enroll a family member at the school. The shooting began shortly after the meeting, when Litton shot Wolford and Mendez, before shooting himself, said Honea. Mendez suffered two gunshot wounds resulting in internal injuries, and Wolford was shot once in the stomach. This investigation is still ongoing.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Chico State implemented an interim Time, Place and Manner Policy at the beginning of this semester. However, throughout the fall the content of the policy has changed. As of now the policy requires that all entities operating on campus — tabling or speaking — must abide by all laws, must not disrupt normal campus operations and activities and must give priority to campus events. While a tabling permit protocol was implemented in an early edition of the policy, this has since been removed.

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

The California State University Employees Union, CSUEU, delivered a 26-foot-long petition signed by over 4,000 union members to 17 CSU campuses, including Chico State, on Nov. 19. The union is petitioning for campus presidents to improve their student workforce by granting fair contract negotiations. Items on the petition include living wages, affordable housing, health care and retirement benefits.

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].