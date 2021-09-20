Parsons dominant in win for the Wildcats

Chico State Women’s Soccer added their fourth victory of the season on Saturday as they steamrolled Fresno Pacific University with a 4-1 victory.

The Wildcats struck first with a free kick from Jordan Doukakis 10 minutes into the game. A deflection from the keeper allowed midfielder Sarah Emigh to tap the ball in.

For 20 minutes, the Wildcats held on to a 1-0 lead, and the game quickly flipped when forward Madison Parsons was subbed into the game.

At the 31st minute, Parsons got her first goal, and 18 seconds later added another. Just three minutes after that, she scored her third goal and added a hat trick to her resume, putting the Wildcats up 4-0.

Unfortunately, Fresno Pacific cut the lead to three as a ball played across the 18-yard box was headed in by midfielder Ana Paula Fraiz, robbing goalkeeper Emma Hofmann of her second straight shutout. That ended the scoring for both teams.

All three of Parsons’ goals amounted to being in the right place at the right time.

“It’s something I always practice and make sure to work on,” Parsons said. “That ball always gets played near post and that’s where I crash, that’s how I got most of my goals today.”

With their next game on the road, the Wildcats need to prepare, Parsons added, by resting their bodies. She even pointed to her previously injured knee to make the point.

The Wildcats won two out of three games in their first home stand. Protecting home-field advantage is a team priority.

“I think it’s important to set the tone, so when we head on the road that that is where our challenges are,” Emigh said. “But to know when we’re home we can get it done no matter what.”

Photo courtesy of Dominic Curcuro/Chico State Athletics

Freshman Summer Baron dribbles past her defender

Conference games start in two weeks. With a record of 4-1, the Wildcats have prepared and played well in their preseason matchups.

These conference games hold much more weight for rankings as the playoffs approach. Defender Nicole Fairbanks knows this team is ready.

“We’ve been taking the same approach, mentality wise, but in terms of watching other teams play when scouting them, we start to focus on different aspects in practice,” Fairbanks said. “We adjust how we play to better defend them.”

Humility and preparation are needed to keep winning.

“We definitely can’t get cocky, but we always come in with a positive mindset,” Fairbanks said. “We always come in making sure we play our game, whether it’s against the best team in the nation or the worst team in the nation — we play our game.”

Sitting in the Top 3 of their division standings, the Wildcats will close out their preseason against division opponent Humboldt State. They will be on the road against the Lumberjacks on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.

