Singer-songwriter Allie Colleen breaking the molds of traditional country music

Allie Colleen is a country singer based in Nashville, Tennessee. She graduated from Belmont University in 2018 with a degree in songwriting and has been furthering her music career full-time since then.

“I do my version of country music, whatever that is. Some of it’s really big and, like, rocky. Some of it’s really sweet and songwriter-y,” she said.

Colleen’s new song, “Honest Man,” is out now. Never fully agreeing with some of the gender roles that come with relationships, Colleen wrote the song to tell a story about how a woman would propose to a man.

“I love seeing women that pursue men. I think it’s the greatest thing on the planet. I think men deserve that,” she said.

Colleen’s plans for the future include going on national and world tours. She also plans to go on themed tours, which would include performing at tattoo shops or animal care facilities.

“We have a lot of things that we care about that we would love to just use music to be a part of,” she said.

Allie Colleen is set to perform at The Tackle Box Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Diamond W Western Wear and Blaze N J’s, or online via Ticketweb.

Colleen discusses her upcoming concert in Chico, her music career and more in the full-length interview video below.

